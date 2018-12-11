Navigation

Five dead in shooting at Catholic cathedral in Brazil - GloboNews

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A gunman entered a Catholic cathedral in the Brazilian city of Campinas on Tuesday and shot dead four people before killing himself, the GloboNews TV channel has reported.

At least three people were wounded and taken to the hospital in Campinas, an industrial city 100 kilometres northwest of Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest metropolis. Firemen at the scene said they had not identified the gunman who shot down people as they prayed.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

