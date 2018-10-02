External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on October 2, 2018 5:00 PM Oct 2, 2018 - 17:00

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh becomes emotional as he testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo (reuters_tickers)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Jeff Flake on Tuesday expressed concern about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's interactions with members of the Judiciary Committee during last Thursday's hearing on sexual misconduct allegations against the judge. "I was very troubled by the tone of the remarks. ... The interaction with the members was sharp and partisan, and that concerns me," said Flake, who was instrumental in initiating a week-long FBI investigation into the allegations. "I tell myself, 'You give a little leeway because of what he's been through.' But on the other hand, we can't have this on the court. We simply can't." Kavanaugh, nominated by President Donald Trump, lashed out at Democratic senators during the hearing, frequently interrupting them. He also accused Democrats of orchestrating a political "hit" against him. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Will Dunham) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Reuters