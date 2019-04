This content was published on April 30, 2019 9:56 AM

FILE PHOTO: Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi speaks after talks with President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale palace in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MILAN (Reuters) - Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi was taken by ambulance to Milan's San Raffaele hospital on Tuesday, newspaper Corriere della Sera reported on its website.

Corriere said the condition of the 82-year-old media tycoon's condition was unknown.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Mark Bendeich)

