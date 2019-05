This content was published on May 21, 2019 4:26 PM

FILE PHOTO: Salah Gosh, former chief of Sudan's National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS), talks to the media at his home after his release, in Khartoum July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudanese prosecutors ordered the arrest of former intelligence chief Salah Gosh for questioning over a bank account but his guards blocked his arrest, the prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.

Gosh was to be questioned over an account containing 46 billion Sudanese pounds (801 million pounds) account which was only accessible to him, the prosecutor's office said.

(Writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

