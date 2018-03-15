External Content

March 15, 2018

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort departs from U.S. District Court in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas (reuters_tickers)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort on Wednesday filed a motion in federal court seeking to dismiss charges against him, saying that the special counsel had exceeded his authority by charging Manafort with crimes not related to Russian meddling in the 2016 election. In a 46-page filing with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Manafort's attorney Kevin Downing also said Manafort had been threatened with additional indictments and "faces a game of criminal-procedure whack-a-mole" by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who has massive government resources he cannot possibly match. (Reporting by Sarah Lynch; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech)

Reuters