This content was published on April 18, 2020 3:07 PM

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Treasury Paul O'Neill points to a reporter during a post G-7 news conference at the World Bank Building in Washington, September 28, 2002. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

(Reuters) - Paul O'Neill, former Treasury secretary of the United States and former chief executive of Alcoa Corp, died at age 84 on Saturday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

O’Neill had been under treatment for lung cancer and his death is unrelated to the coronavirus, the Journal https://on.wsj.com/2RNi9Tv said.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

