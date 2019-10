This content was published on October 15, 2019 12:01 PM

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Four unidentified bodies have been found in Congo among the wreckage of a plane that had been carrying staff of Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, the government said on Tuesday.

The cargo plane, believed to have been carrying around eight passengers and crew, crashed last Thursday in the central Congo province of Sankuru.

(Reporting by Stanis Bujakera; Writing by Anna Pujol-Mazzini; Editing by Alex Richardson)

