This content was published on May 30, 2019 6:02 AM

KIEV (Reuters) - A Ukrainian Soviet-designed military helicopter Mi-8 crashed late on Wednesday in western Ukraine, killing all four crew members, Ukrainian land forces said on Thursday.

It gave no reason for the incident.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Stephen Coates)

