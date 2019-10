This content was published on October 16, 2019 12:48 PM

PARIS (Reuters) - French researcher Roland Marchal is being held by Iranian authorities, France's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that it had asked Iran to end the "unacceptable" situation without delay.

(Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Catherine Evans)

