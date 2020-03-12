PARIS (Reuters) - France said on Thursday that Iraq needed to find those behind an attack on an international coalition military base that killed American and British troops and do everything to stop it happening again.

"France calls on the Iraqi authorities to take steps to shed light on those responsible for these attacks and to prevent future attacks," the Foreign ministry said in a statement.

France is part of the coalition fighting Islamic State militants in Iraq and has forces based in the country.

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Giles Elgood)

