This content was published on May 28, 2019 8:01 AM

FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian attends a working session during the Foreign ministers of G7 nations meeting in Dinard, France, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Tuesday said France was intensifying diplomatic efforts to prevent four of its citizens being executed in Iraq after they were sentenced to death for belonging to Islamic State.

President Emmanuel Macron's government has said it respects Iraqi sovereignty, but opposes the death penalty.

Iraqi court officials have said the four have been sentenced to death by hanging.

(Editing by Richard Lough; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram