This content was published on April 23, 2020 4:46 PM

PARIS (Reuters) - France on Thursday condemned Iran's launch of a military satellite into orbit, saying this was in contravention of a U.N. Security Council resolution, according to the Foreign Ministry.

France also calls on Iran to immediately cease all activity related to the development of ballistic missiles designed to be capable of carrying nuclear weapons, a ministry statement said.

"The Iranian ballistics programme is a major concern for regional and international security. It contributes to the destabilisation of the region and the rise in tensions," it said.

(Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

