This content was published on March 12, 2020 4:28 PM

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government is considering postponing nationwide mayoral elections set for Sunday over worries about coronavirus infection, the weekly Journal du Dimanche (JDD) said on its website.

A source close to Gerard Larcher - the leader of the Senate, the upper house of parliament, which would have to be consulted on the issue - denied the JDD's report.

French President Emmanuel Macron's office was not immediately available for comment.

