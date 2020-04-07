FILE PHOTO: A lone jogger, wearing a protective face mask, runs with her dog in the Tuileries Garden in Paris as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread in France, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - France has officially registered more than 10,000 deaths from coronavirus infections on Tuesday, becoming the fourth country to go beyond that threshold after Italy, Spain and the United States, while the rate of increase of fatalities is up for the second day running.

During a news conference Jerome Salomon, head of the public health authority, said number of people who died from the disease in French hospitals had risen by 9% in a day to a cumulative total of 7,091, versus 10% on Monday

But he added that including partial data about the number of people who have died in nursing homes, the total death toll from the disease rose to 10,328 from 8,911 on Monday, a rise of 16%, versus 10% Monday and 7% Sunday.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Franklin Paul)

