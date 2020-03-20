PARIS (Reuters) - French health authorities reported 78 new deaths from coronavirus on Friday, taking the total to 450 or an increase of 21%, the toll rising less sharply then the two days before as extra measures to enforce the national lockdown were locally announced.

During a press conference, health agency director Jerome Salomon added the number of cases had risen to 12,612, up from 10,995 on Thursday, which is a rise of 15% in 24 hours.

Salomon said 1,297 people were in a serious condition, needing life support, up 16% compared to Thursday.

It is estimated France has around 5,000 beds equipped with the necessary gear but these are unevenly spread around the country.

(Reporting Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

