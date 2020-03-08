This content was published on March 8, 2020 6:49 PM

PARIS (Reuters) - French health authorities reported three new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, taking the country's death toll from the outbreak to 19, as the number of reported infections also rose.

The total number of confirmed cases came to 1,126 as of 1400 GMT on Sunday, public health officials said. That represents an increase of 177 cases on the tally reported late on Saturday, which had risen by 336 over the previous 24 hours.

(Reporting by Blandine Henault; Writing by Laurence Frost; Editing by Alison Williams)

