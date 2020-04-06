This content was published on April 6, 2020 6:26 PM

A woman with a protective face mask walking past the Eiffel tower is pictured through rain drops on a car window at Trocadero square in Paris during a lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - The number of people who died from coronavirus infections in French hospitals increased by 10% in a day to a cumulative total of 6,494, Health minister Olivier Veran told a news conference on Monday.

He added that including partial data about the number of people who have died in nursing homes, the total death toll from the disease rose to 8,911 from 8,078 on Sunday, which is also a rise of 10%.

In both cases, the rate of increase has speeded up again after several days of slowing.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Chris Reese)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018