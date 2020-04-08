PARIS (Reuters) - The number of people who died from coronavirus infections in French hospitals climbed by 8% in a day to a cumulative total of 7,632, state health agency director Jerome Salomon told a news conference on Wednesday.

But he added the day's figures were incomplete as authorities were not able to register nursing homes data, which account for more than 30% of total fatalities, due to "technical problems".

The total death toll, including Tuesday's nursing homes' figures, is up 5% at 10,869.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Chris Reese)

