PARIS (Reuters) - The death toll in France from the coronavirus has risen by 369 to stand at 22,614, the health ministry said on Saturday.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Jean-Stephane Brosse)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

External Content

Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters