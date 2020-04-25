PARIS (Reuters) - The death toll in France from the coronavirus has risen by 369 to stand at 22,614, the health ministry said on Saturday.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Jean-Stephane Brosse)
The deserted place de la Contrescarpe with closed restaurants and shops is seen in Paris during a lockdown imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau(reuters_tickers)
