This content was published on April 24, 2020 6:34 PM

FILE PHOTO: Cyclists ride past closed antique booksellers or bouquinistes along the banks of the River Seine in Paris during a lockdown imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - The death toll in France from the coronavirus rose by 389 to 22,245 on Friday, the country's top health official Jerome Salomon said.

The number of coronavirus cases in hospital fell to 28,658 from 29,219, he added.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Goodman)

