FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron takes part in a videoconference of the "economic task force", at the Elysee Palace, with French economic leaders and members of the governement amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, in Paris, France March 19, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have agreed a summit of the G20 group of nations to coordinate the world's economic and public health response to the coronavirus outbreak is necessary, Macron's office said on Monday.

The two leaders spoke on the phone earlier on Monday and agreed the summit, which could be held via videoconference "rapidly", would need to involve the World Health Organization as well to work jointly on vaccines and treatments, a French presidency official told Reuters.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Alison Williams)

