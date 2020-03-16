This content was published on March 16, 2020 12:31 PM

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to the media next to French Health and Solidarity Minister Olivier Veran, after a visit at the SAMU-SMUR call centre at the Necker Hospital, focused on COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, in Paris, France, March 10, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday condemned unilateral border control measures taken by some European Union countries in a bid to control the coronavirus outbreak, following a phone briefing with Germany's Angela Merkel and other EU officials.

The discussion between Macron and Merkel came after Germany decided to temporarily introduce border controls on frontiers with Austria, Switzerland, France, Luxembourg and Denmark from Monday in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Alex Richardson)

