This content was published on March 25, 2020 8:44 PM

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron attends a conference call to install the CARE committee on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France March 24, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday pledged "massive investments" in the country's public hospital health system, close to a breaking point as it copes with the coronavirus outbreak which has already caused 1,331 deaths in the country.

"Once this crisis is over, a massive investment plan and an upgrade of the career paths will be put in place for our hospital system", Macron told a news conference in eastern France, where the disease outbreak is raging.

He also said he had decided to launch an army operation to help the population with health and logistics.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Geert de Clercq; Editing by Sandra Maler)

