This content was published on March 27, 2020 1:33 AM

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron attends a videoconference with G20 leaders to discuss the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that he had a "very good discussion" with U.S. President Donald Trump over the coronavirus crisis and that the two were preparing a new initiative to combat the pandemic.

"In response to the COVID-19 crisis, we are preparing with other countries a new strong initiative in the coming days," the French president said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Jean Terzian and Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

