France says Iran ballistic test provocative and destabilising
PARIS (Reuters) - Iran's test of a medium-range ballistic missile capable of carrying multiple warheads is a provocative and destabilising act, France's foreign ministry said on Monday.
"France is concerned about Iran's mid-range ballistic missile test last Saturday. It condemns this provocative and destabilising action," Ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said in a statement.
She said the test did not comply with U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231 and called on Tehran to immediately stop all its ballistic missile-related activities designed to carry nuclear weapons.
