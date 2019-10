This content was published on October 16, 2019 12:52 PM

PARIS (Reuters) - Iranian activist Rouhollah Zam, who has been captured by Iran, had refugee status in France, the French foreign ministry said on Wednesday, condemning his arrest.

The ministry also said it had no details of the circumstances surrounding Zam's arrest.

(Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram