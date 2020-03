Paramedics carry out a patient on a stretcher from an ambulance at the Henri Mondor Hospital in Creteil, near Paris, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in France, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French health authorities reported 418 new deaths from coronavirus on Monday, taking the total to 3,024 or an increase of 16%, France becoming the fourth country to cross the 3,000 fatalities threshold after China, Italy, and Spain.

The daily government tally only accounts for those dying in hospital but authorities say they will very soon be able to compile data on deaths in retirement homes, which is likely to result in a big increase in registered fatalities.

Health agency director Jerome Salomon told a news conference that the number of cases had risen to 44,550, a rise of 11% in 24 hours.

Salomon said 5,107 people were in a serious condition needing life support, up 10% compared to Monday, an increase speeding up again after slowing for two days.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by John Irish)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018