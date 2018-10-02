External Content

PARIS (Reuters) - France seized the financial assets of two Iranian individuals as well as some belonging to Iran's intelligence services, according to the government journal published on Tuesday. Earlier, elite police swooped on a Muslim centre and several residences in northern France. (Reporting by Simon Carraud; editing by Richard Lough, William Maclean)

