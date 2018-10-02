France seizes assets of Iranian intelligence services - official journal
PARIS (Reuters) - France seized the financial assets of two Iranian individuals as well as some belonging to Iran's intelligence services, according to the government journal published on Tuesday.
Earlier, elite police swooped on a Muslim centre and several residences in northern France.
