This content was published on March 27, 2020 8:38 AM

FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian attends a side event of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

PARIS (Reuters) - France is still trying to repatriate 30,000 of its citizens from overseas due to the coronavirus, its foreign minister said on Friday.

Over the last week France has brought home some 100,000 people, Jean-Yves Le Drian told Europe 1 radio.

