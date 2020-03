This content was published on March 13, 2020 1:52 PM

FILE PHOTO: French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe attends the questions to the government session before a no-confidence vote against French government's pension reform bill at the National Assembly in Paris, France, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government has moved to ban gatherings of more than 100 people in a public place on French territory in order to stop the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told TF1 TV on Friday.

"We are going to pass this limit on gatherings of 100 people," he told TF1.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams)

