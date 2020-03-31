FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron attends a videoconference with G20 leaders to discuss the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - France plans to quickly ramp up domestic production of face masks and respirators to respond to urgent needs of hospitals and caregivers during the coronavirus epidemic, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

During a visit to a face mask factory, Macron said France needs at least 40 million face masks per week and that current domestic production and stocks were insufficient. The country's factories would boost output and by end-April they should be able to produce 15 million face masks per week, he said.

Macron also said that France has put together a consortium to build more ventilators. The group will be led by respirator maker Air Liquide and will also include car parts maker Valeo, car maker PSA and Schneider Electric.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alex Richardson)

