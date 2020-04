This content was published on April 23, 2020 1:55 PM

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron told mayors that a plan to unwind the coravirus lockdown would be unveiled around Tuesday next week, his Elysee office said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Micgel Rose; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Alison Williams)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes