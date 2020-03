This content was published on March 20, 2020 12:11 PM

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said on Friday that a warship would be used to evacuate critical coronavirus patients from Corsica island to mainland hospitals.

Parly also said on Twitter that use of warship was a decision made by President Emmanuel Macron.

(Reporting by Tangi Salaun and John Irish; Writing by Matthieu Protard)

