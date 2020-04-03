PARIS (Reuters) - France said on Friday that discussions were underway for the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council to convene via video link for talks on how to tackle the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in conflict zones.

"The idea of a pause (in fighting) on humanitarian grounds must clearly be discussed at the Security Council and we hope this meeting takes place so that we can move in this direction," the French presidency said in a statement.

(Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Editing by Richard Lough Sandra Maler)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Why Switzerland struggles with dirty gold

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters