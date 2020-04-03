PARIS (Reuters) - France said on Friday that discussions were underway for the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council to convene via video link for talks on how to tackle the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in conflict zones.

"The idea of a pause (in fighting) on humanitarian grounds must clearly be discussed at the Security Council and we hope this meeting takes place so that we can move in this direction," the French presidency said in a statement.

