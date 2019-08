This content was published on August 2, 2019 3:45 PM

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Frankfurt's main railway station was reopened on Friday, rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Twitter, after police said officers were responding to reports of an apparent bank robbery.

"The closure of Frankfurt main station has been lifted, train traffic is resuming," Deutsche Bahn said.

(Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker in Frankfurt and Michelle Martin and Thomas Seythal in Berlin; Editing by Alison Williams)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram