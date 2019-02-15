PARIS (Reuters) - France's ambassador to Italy, recalled by his country this month in response to a series of critical comments directed at France by Italian politicians, will return to Rome on Friday, said the French European Affairs Minister.

France recalled its ambassador on Feb 7 in what was the first withdrawal of a French envoy to Rome since World War Two.

"He returns to Rome today," minister Nathalie Loiseau told RTL radio on Friday.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by John Stonestreet)

