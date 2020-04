This content was published on April 3, 2020 7:34 PM

Medical staff wait for a patient, infected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19), to be embarked onboard a medicalized TGV high speed train at the station in Strasbourg, France, April 3, 2020. Patrick Hertzog/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - The number of people who died from coronavirus infections in French hospitals rose to a new high of 588 in a day to a cumulative total of 5,091, the health ministry director told a news conference on Friday.

He added that including partial data about the number of people who have died in nursing homes, the total death toll from the disease rose to 6,507 from 5,387 on Thursday.

(Reporting by Marc Angrand; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

