This content was published on April 15, 2020 7:31 PM

Medical staff, wearing protective suits and face masks, work in an intensive care unit for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at the Franco-Britannique hospital in Levallois-Perret near Paris as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in France, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - The number of people who died in France from the coronavirus infection in hospitals and nursing homes reached 17,167 on Wednesday, the head of the public health authority said.

The total death toll stood at 15,529 on Tuesday.

The number of people in intensive care units fell to 6,457, a drop of 273, director general of health Jerome Salomon said. It was the seventh consecutive day of declines, suggesting the national lockdown, extended to May 11 on Monday, is having positive effects in containing the disease.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Grant McCool)

