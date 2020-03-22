This content was published on March 22, 2020 7:56 PM

A view shows the empty Opera avenue in Paris as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread in France, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - France's coronavirus death toll rose by 112 on Sunday to 674, senior health official Jerome Salomon said, with the number of confirmed infections increased by 1,559 to 16,018.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

