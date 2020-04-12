This content was published on April 12, 2020 6:19 PM

Police officers patrol the deserted Promenade des Anglais in Nice, as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread in France, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - The death toll in France from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 14,393 from 13,832 a day earlier, the French public health authority said on Sunday.

(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Marine Pennetier; Editing by Alison Williams)

