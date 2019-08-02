This content was published on August 2, 2019 6:46 AM

PARIS (Reuters) - French farmers protesting against a trade deal with Canada dumped manure overnight outside the office of a lawmaker from President Emmanuel Macron's LREM party, in the latest example of protesters vandalising LREM offices to voice their discontent.

Monique Iborra, an LREM member of parliament for Haute-Garonne in southwestern France, wrote about the damage to her office on her Twitter page on Friday. The FDSEA farmers' trade union claimed responsibility on their Facebook page.

"Two tonnes of manure outside a building where there are also doctors, dentists and other professions which receive members of the public - it's irresponsible as well as futile," wrote Iborra.

Anti-government protests have picked up after the French parliament approved the 'CETA' EU-Canada trade deal, which opponents said undermined the EU's social and ecological regulations by importing products made under conditions that would not be allowed in Europe.

Last month, the office of Romain Grau, an LREM member of parliament, was set on fire during anti-government "Yellow Vests" protests, while those of Stanislas Guerini and Carole Bureau-Bonnard were also vandalised.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kim Coghill)

