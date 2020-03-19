PARIS (Reuters) - France's 15-day lockdown ordered by President Emmanuel Macron to curb the coronavirus epidemic could be extended if necessary, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said on Thursday.

"The 15-day period may be extended. If necessary, the government will re-conduct it," Castaner told Europe 1 radio station.

Since Wednesday morning, the police deployed to enforce the lockdown has carried out 70,000 controls and handed out 4,095 tickets to those flouting the lockdown, Castaner added.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)

