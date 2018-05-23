External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on May 23, 2018 12:47 PM May 23, 2018 - 12:47

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe listens to a speech about the government's recycling program during a visit at the Groupe Seb Moulinex factory in Mayenne, France, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe (reuters_tickers)

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has cancelled a planned trip to Israel, an official at his office said on Wednesday, adding that the reason was domestic policy matters to be tended to in the coming days. Philippe had been planning to go at the end of May to Israel and the Palestinian territories, a French diplomatic source added. (Reporting By Brian Love; editing by Luke Baker) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Reuters