This content was published on April 15, 2020 6:18 PM

PARIS (Reuters) - French police shot and killed on Wednesday a man who attacked police officers with a knife in the city of La Courneuve in a northern suburb of Paris, a police source said.

The attack took place around 1430pm GMT when police officers were on bike patrol, the source said.

The source could not elaborate on the knife attacker's motives.

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Chris Reese)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes