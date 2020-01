This content was published on January 3, 2020 2:54 PM

PARIS (Reuters) - French police shot dead a man on Friday in the city of Villejuif near Paris after he tried to stab several people in a public park, France's BFM TV reported.

BFTM TV said the attacker died shortly after he was shot and said one of the victims was severely injured.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram