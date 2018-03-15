External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on March 15, 2018 8:31 PM Mar 15, 2018 - 20:31

A train arrives at the French state-owned railway company SNCF station in Bordeaux, France, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau (reuters_tickers)

PARIS (Reuters) - French rail unions said on Thursday they had agreed to call a wave of rolling strikes from April 3, affecting 36 days over 3 month period, to protest against the government's bid to reform the state-run rail operator SNCF. The strikes will be held on two consecutive days out of every five, the unions added. On Wednesday, the French government backed a bill, to fast-track through parliament the biggest shake-up of the debt-ridden SNCF since the railways were nationalised in the 1930s, including ending the right to jobs for life and removing early retirement provisions. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018

Reuters