The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on December 4, 2018 10:32 AM Dec 4, 2018 - 10:32

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Riksdag, Sweden's Parliament, in Stockholm, Sweden, May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedes would deliver another hung parliament if an election were held today, a poll showed on Tuesday, heaping pressure on mainstream parties to break the deadlock that has left the country without a government for nearly two months.

The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats hold the balance of power in parliament after the Sept. 9 vote and the centre-left and centre-right blocs have so far been unable to choose between doing a deal with a party that has roots in the white supremacist fringe to gain power or with each other.

The centre-left bloc of the Social Democrats, Greens and Left Party, are backed by 42.9 percent of voters against 40.7 in the election, the twice yearly poll by the Statistics Office showed.

The four-party, centre-right Alliance opposition was supported by 37.5 percent down from 40.3 percent. The Sweden Democrats saw their support rise to 18.3 percent from 17.5 percent.

Since the election, law-makers have voted for Social Democrat Prime Minister Stefan Lofven's removal but have also rejected opposition Alliance leader Ulf Kristersson as premier.

Centre leader Annie Loof, whose party is nominally part of the Alliance, has offered to support Lofven if he agrees to cut taxes and free up business regulations, and parliament will vote for a second time on Lofven as prime minister, possibly later this week.

The Statistics Office polled 4,721 voters between Oct. 29 and Nov. 27.

GRAPHIC - Election scenarios: https://tmsnrt.rs/2p45tJh

TAKE A LOOK - Politics deadlocked after Swedish vote

GRAPHIC - Election scenarios: https://tmsnrt.rs/2p45tJh

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander: Editing by Simon Johnson and Angus MacSwan)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

Survey Swiss Abroad Survey: Keyboard and Hand close-up