Future Yemen should hold no Iranian-backed threat - U.S. official

This content was published on December 9, 2018 7:17 AM

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - The United States believes that the Yemen that emerges from civil war should not contain any Iranian-backed threat to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, a U.S. State Department official told a conference in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The United States is encouraging the Yemeni government, backed by the Saudi-led coalition, and the Iran-aligned Houthi movement to fully engage in peace talks taking place in Sweden, said Timothy Lenderking, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Arabian Gulf Affairs.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, Writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

