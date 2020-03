This content was published on March 13, 2020 4:52 PM

PARIS (Reuters) - Leaders of the G7 countries will hold a video conference on Monday to discuss a coordinated response to the coronavirus outbreak, a French presidency official said on Friday.

The official also said that France was seeking a coordinated European approach over the control of frontiers.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Catherine Evans)

