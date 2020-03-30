This content was published on March 30, 2020 10:09 AM

FILE PHOTO - Billionaire investor George Soros speaks to the audience at the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

LONDON (Reuters) - George Soros, the 89-year-old billionaire financier, said on Monday his Open Society Foundations would contribute 1 million euros (894,987.49 pounds) to Budapest's fight against coronavirus.

"The COVID-19 pandemic knows no boundaries, not between countries, communities, religions or people," Soros said in a statement. "Anyone can become infected, but some of us are more vulnerable than others."

"I was born in Budapest, in the middle of the Great Depression, barely a decade after the Spanish Flu left thousands of dead in Budapest," he said. "I lived through World War II, the Arrow Cross rule, and the siege in the city. I remember what it is like to live in extreme circumstances."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

